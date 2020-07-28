Refereum Hits One Day Volume of $103,976.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Upbit. During the last week, Refereum has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $103,976.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01882280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00178718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00105212 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

