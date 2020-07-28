Relex Market Capitalization Tops $98,381.34 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Relex has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Relex has a total market capitalization of $98,381.34 and approximately $849.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relex Token Profile

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

