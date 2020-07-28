Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,903 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.32% of Replimune Group worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 801,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 3,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Replimune Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $677.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

