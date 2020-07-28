Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.07. 32,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,499. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

