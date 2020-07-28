Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,929,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.37. 26,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,069. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $425.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

