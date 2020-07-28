Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,703 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after buying an additional 703,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,208.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 683,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 654,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after buying an additional 499,943 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. 6,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

