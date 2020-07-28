Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys 2,777 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.13% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 945.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,473,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,018,000 after buying an additional 1,332,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 810,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,398,000 after acquiring an additional 234,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 405,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,546 shares during the period.

HYD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. 14,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,327. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02.

