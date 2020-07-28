Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,285. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

