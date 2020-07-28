Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $5.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,571 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38.

