Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.32. 286,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,604. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

