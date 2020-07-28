Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:SMH traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.93. 144,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,191. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $166.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84.

