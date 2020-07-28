Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 12,076 Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,641. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

