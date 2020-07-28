Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases Shares of 456,347 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 456,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 847,525 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

