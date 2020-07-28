Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 34,540 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,705,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.