Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,450 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.45% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 332,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 18,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,118. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,865. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

