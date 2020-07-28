salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $191.33. 146,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,077 shares of company stock valued at $114,514,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

