Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Trimmed by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 224.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,653. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60.

