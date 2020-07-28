Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 913,681 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,875,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after purchasing an additional 598,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

