SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.96 and a 200 day moving average of $332.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

