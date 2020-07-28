SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 2.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,775,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

