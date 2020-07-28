SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 41,155 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. 4,445,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

