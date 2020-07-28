SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,052 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.29. 13,986,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,134,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

