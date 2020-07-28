SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. 18,268,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

