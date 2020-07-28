SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,490,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 994,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.12. 2,123,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,904. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.