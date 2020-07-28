SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.22. 169,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

