SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031,713. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.