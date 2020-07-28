SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

SHYG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,283. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

