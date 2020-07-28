SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.24. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

