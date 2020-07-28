SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 173.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 436,793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 84.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

