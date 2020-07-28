SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. 94,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

