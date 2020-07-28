SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 515,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 189,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 76,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

