SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

PKW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,523. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

