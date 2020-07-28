SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 331,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.