SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,424 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 398,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 182,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 19,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,884. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

