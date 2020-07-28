SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 277,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

