SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

BABA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.08. 391,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.02. The stock has a market cap of $636.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

