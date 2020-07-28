SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 376.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,354 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

