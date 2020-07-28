SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 544,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,705,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.