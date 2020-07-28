SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,146.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 145,649 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $137.70. 360,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,919,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

