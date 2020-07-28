Silent Notary Price Tops $0.0000 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $177,601.92 and $17,511.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

