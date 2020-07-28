Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.5% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

UN traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 95,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

