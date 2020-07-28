Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,650. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

