Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cummins by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after purchasing an additional 446,111 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Cummins by 53.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $7.42 on Tuesday, hitting $198.38. 87,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,672. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.