Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,607,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,626,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 34,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.61. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

