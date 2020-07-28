Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after purchasing an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after buying an additional 274,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

JKHY stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 10,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.38.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

