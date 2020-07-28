Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger accounts for about 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 743.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.15. 8,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $347.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.