Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 176.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,037. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

