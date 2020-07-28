Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 203,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.85. 213,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

