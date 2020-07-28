Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 15,373 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. 86,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

