SpaceChain (SPC) Hits One Day Volume of $963.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $963.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

